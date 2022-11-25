World Cup fever grips Chandigarh, hotels all set to offer stadium-like experience to football fans

Zombie cocktails, ‘Soup Er star’, ‘it RUMS in the family’, — special football-oriented drinks and snacks, international players’ favourite dishes and a wide range of beers and a stadium-like ambience; the World Cup fever has gripped Chandigarh with hotels all set to give you a feel of a real stadium, as if you are sitting in Qatar.

Ankit Gupta, president of Chandigarh’s hospitality association and owner of Hotel Himanis’ in sector 35, said a large screen has been set up at his hotel and a special decor with cut outs of football stars has been installed. “We have arranged a stadium-like atmosphere and ambience. While watching matches on a large screen, football fans will feel they are watching the mat at a real stadium,” Gupta said.

A seating capacity of 150 people has been made near the screen, Gupta added. “Along with the thrilling matches, the guests will be served with a special football-oriented menu as well,” he said.

MPS Chawla, owner of the Hotel Altius in the Industrial area’s phase-I, said that during this World Cup, football fans at their hotel will enjoy live barbecues while watching the matches. “We have made arrangements for a large screen in our hotel, especially this weekend, starting Friday. We are offering live barbeque counters for football fans,” Chawla said.

JW Marriott in sector 35 has included special dishes and drinks in the menu for football fans. “We have made special arrangements at Brew House — the bar and lounge. We include items based on a day’s matches to keep up the spirits. We also have special draught beers because football and beer are kind of synonymous,” said Ishan, the F and B manager of JW Marriott.

He added, ” Tomorrow (Saturday) we are expecting a good footfall since we have the Spain vs Argentina match.”