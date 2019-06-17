World Continence Week: Women more prone to bladder problems, every one in six adult affected

Advertising

“ACCIDENTAL LEAKAGE of urine is not a joke but a seriously annoying problem. Hence to create awareness about this embarrassing condition globally World Continence Week is observed every year. This year the week is observed from June 17 to June 23. Keep an eye on how often and how much urine you are passing every day besides how strong you felt the urge to empty each time. If the frequency and the urgency have increased, it’s time to consult your doctor say experts,” said Professor Dr Uttam Mete at the Urology Department at PGIMER, which is observing World Continence Week from today.

Once considered a medical condition of the elderly population, Over Active Bladder (OAB) is now catching the younger generation, particularly, women and is estimated to affect approximately one in six adults, said Dr Mete.

The professor stated that they were witnessing a surge of women patients in their early 40’s suffering from this condition.This is because their bladder muscles are affected during pregnancy and child birth and women have a shorter urethra also. Patients suffering from OAB complain of urine leakage while laughing, coughing, sneezing and other things that put pressure on the bladder.The doctor added that in some cases the urge to urinate may be so strong that it results in leaks before the patient can reach the bathroom.

Most people suffering from urinary incontinence live with it because they believe that nothing can be done about it. Awareness about OAB is critical when it comes to reducing the stigma associated with bladder health. It is a treatable condition and people should not suffer silently.

“At present there are numerous ways to treat it which includes lifestyle changes, diet, medication and surgery if required. Behavioural interventions such as kegel exercises often help manage an overactive bladder and control urine leakage. Your doctor can help you learn these easy to do exercises at home,” he added.

In case symptoms start to develop, doctors advise limiting the intake of caffeinated beverages like coffee and tea, avoiding avoiding spicy food and refraining from alcohol as they worsen the situation.