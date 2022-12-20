World Bank team, Ludhiana MC officials discuss progress in 24×7 canal water supply project

With the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation working on the World Bank funded 24×7 surface (canal based) water supply project, a delegation of World bank officials conducted a meeting with the civic body officials Monday at Zone D office. The team is on a five-day visit to the city.

The World Bank team led by Sriniwas Rao and consultants including Navika Chaudhary, Deep Pathak and Sumeer Singh held discussions with MC officials about the working of Ludhiana Urban Water and Waste Water Management Limited, which has been recently formed to implement the 24×7 water supply project in the city.

The working/responsibility of MC’s operations and maintenance (O & M) wing, which currently looks after the water supply in the city, is being transitioned to the company under the project.

MC Commissioner Dr Shena Aggarwal, Joint Commissioner Ankur Mahindroo among other civic body officials held meetings with the team.

Mayor Balkar Sandhu is the chairperson of the company, while MC commissioner is the managing director. A few councillors and MC officials are directors of the company.

Dr Aggarwal stated the first phase of the project has to be taken up at a cost of around Rs 1420 crore and a company has already been formed for the same. The WB team is on a five-day visit to apprise the officials about the working of the company and its organisational structure.

The WB team conducted meetings with different wings of MC including operations and maintenance (O and M) cell, Human resources, IT wing among others on the first day.