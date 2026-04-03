World Autism Awareness Day | Autism must be understood beyond the clinic with focus on inclusion, compassion: Experts

The Department of Pediatrics, PGIMER Chandigarh, marked World Autism Awareness Day with an inclusive programme, reaffirming the global message “Autism and Humanity – Every Life Has Value” .

Dr Sanjay Jain, dean, PGIMER Chandigarh, emphasised the need for early identification, inclusive education, and strengthening support systems for children with autism and their families. The event brought together a multidisciplinary team, highlighting the importance of collaborative care in addressing autism.

A key highlight of the programme was the Voices of Autism Parent & Caregiver Story Circle, where mothers and caregivers shared their lived experiences. Their narratives reflected the realities of navigating multiple therapies, making continuous educational accommodations, and accessing specialised healthcare services. The discussions brought attention to the significant parental stress, often compounded by complex caregiving demands, financial strain, and persistent social stigma.