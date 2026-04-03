World Autism Awareness Day | Autism must be understood beyond the clinic with focus on inclusion, compassion: Experts

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The Department of Pediatrics, PGIMER Chandigarh, marked World Autism Awareness Day with an inclusive programme, reaffirming the global message “Autism and Humanity – Every Life Has Value” .
Dr Sanjay Jain, dean, PGIMER Chandigarh, emphasised the need for early identification, inclusive education, and strengthening support systems for children with autism and their families. The event brought together a multidisciplinary team, highlighting the importance of collaborative care in addressing autism.
A key highlight of the programme was the Voices of Autism Parent & Caregiver Story Circle, where mothers and caregivers shared their lived experiences. Their narratives reflected the realities of navigating multiple therapies, making continuous educational accommodations, and accessing specialised healthcare services. The discussions brought attention to the significant parental stress, often compounded by complex caregiving demands, financial strain, and persistent social stigma.
In a particularly inspiring moment, a young adult with autism, born at PGIMER, shared his journey and achievements. He now runs a YouTube channel, “Cricket Ki Awaaz,” and expressed his willingness to connect, answer queries, and build friendships, symbolising hope, ability, and inclusion.
Experts emphasised that autism must be understood beyond the clinic, with a focus on inclusive classrooms, supportive families, and compassionate communities that celebrate differences rather than stigmatise them.
Dr Anmol Sidhu, consultant–pediatrician at Livasa, says that autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a neurodevelopmental condition affecting an increasing number of children in India. It is characterised by challenges in social communication and interaction, along with restricted and repetitive patterns of behavior. The term ‘spectrum’ reflects the wide variation in symptoms and severity, with each child experiencing autism differently.
She added that recent estimates suggest that 1 in 68 to 1 in 100 children in India are affected by ASD, accounting for approximately 1.12 per cent to 1.5 per cent of children aged 2–9 years, with a higher prevalence in boys.
Sidhu also emphasised that early signs are often subtle and may present as the absence of expected developmental milestones, rather than obvious abnormalities. These are most commonly identified in the second year of life, when social and communication demands increase.
Dr Vibha Goel, consultant–psychiatry said, ”Key early warning signs include, poor response to name by 1 year, no meaningful words by 18 months, limited or inappropriate play, reduced interaction with peers, repetitive behaviors or unusual movements, echolalia (repeating words), hyperactivity and toe walking”.
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