Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022

Workshop organised on ‘skilling for the future’

They also highlighted the vision of PM Modi for the skill training for women in non- traditional jobs, reskilling & up-skilling for those who lost their jobs amid Covid pandemic.

Eminent keynote speakers from the academia and the industry spoke on the need of trained manpower in the field of nursing practitioners, genetic counsellor, occupational therapy assistant, digital marketing digital content creators, artificial intelligence practitioners and the green jobs In the coming years.

A workshop session on “skilling for the future” was conducted by Chandigarh Skill Development Mission at Hotel Mountview on Wednesday.

Eminent keynote speakers from the academia and the industry spoke on the need of trained manpower in the field of nursing practitioners, genetic counsellor, occupational therapy assistant, digital marketing digital content creators, artificial intelligence practitioners and the green jobs In the coming years.

First published on: 03-11-2022 at 04:50:13 am
