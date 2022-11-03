Workshop organised on ‘skilling for the future’

A workshop session on “skilling for the future” was conducted by Chandigarh Skill Development Mission at Hotel Mountview on Wednesday.

Eminent keynote speakers from the academia and the industry spoke on the need of trained manpower in the field of nursing practitioners, genetic counsellor, occupational therapy assistant, digital marketing digital content creators, artificial intelligence practitioners and the green jobs In the coming years.

They also highlighted the vision of PM Modi for the skill training for women in non- traditional jobs, reskilling & up-skilling for those who lost their jobs amid Covid pandemic.