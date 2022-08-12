scorecardresearch
Workshop on management of varicose veins at Fortis-Mohali

The workshop will cover vascular ultrasound theory and practical training on models and patients, and will also see renowned doctors from across the world delivering lectures during it.

Updated: August 12, 2022 9:04:00 pm
In its statement, Fortis Hospital said, "The matter is sub judice. We are providing complete support to the authorities concerned." (Representational)The medical workshop is being organised in association with the Venous Association of India (VAI), under the patronage of the Vascular Society for Limb Salvage, and will be attended by doctors from across the globe.

Fortis Hospital-Mohali is organising the 8th Endovascular and Ultrasound-guided Venous Intervention Course-2022 (EUVIC) from August 12 to August 14 to spread awareness on twisted, enlarged veins and advanced treatment options available.

The medical workshop is being organised in association with the Venous Association of India (VAI), under the patronage of the Vascular Society for Limb Salvage, and will be attended by doctors from across the globe. More than 30 patients will undergo live surgery to provide hands-on training to all delegates to enhance their understanding of venous ultrasound physics and instrumentation, venous lower extremity ultrasound evaluation, mapping for vein ablation procedures, and management of venous diseases.

Dr Ravul Jindal, director, vascular surgery, who is leading the session and conducting the course, said, “The objective of the three-day course/workshop is to spread awareness about the symptoms, causes, and treatment options of varicose veins. Patients suffering from varicose veins have visibly dilated veins in their legs that cause pain, swelling, itching, and bleeding. Some patients also experience skin pigmentation and ulceration in the leg. The medical ailment is diagnosed through clinical examination and duplex ultrasound, and there are various procedures to ablate these veins.”

The workshop will cover vascular ultrasound theory and practical training on models and patients, and will also see renowned doctors from across the world delivering lectures during it.

