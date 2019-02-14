Workshop on biomedical instruments held at PGIMER, Chandigarh

A ONE-DAY workshop on designing and development of biomedical instruments was organised by Biomedical Instruments and Devices (BID) Hub at PGIMER, Chandigarh.

The BID hub is a centre for innovation, design and clinical validation established with the support of Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India.

Prof G D Puri, chairman, BID hub, said, ‘’The hub is going to provide a common platform for engineering as well medical scientists to develop indigenous and affordable technology for the benefit of Indian healthcare problems.’’ He added that 10 projects for developing various biomedical instruments have already started and the initial experience is very encouraging.

Prof Surinder Rana, organising secretary of the workshop, said, ‘’This workshop will provide a platform to doctors, engineers and industry personnel to exchange their ideas and give them a practical shape in the form of affordable devices.”