Working unsocial hours on social media could lead to marital trouble

NOT LIKING or posting a comment on your wife’s recently uploaded picture on social networking sites or being “last seen” on WhatsApp at late hours could lead to serious marital trouble, as the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) is discovering.

Faced with an increasing number of cases like these, the DLSA says social media is emerging as one of the big causes of marital tension.

Sources in DLSA told Chandigarh Newsline about a woman who wanted a divorce after finding her husband was on WhatsApp till late at night.

She approached the DLSA recently for legal aid and told the DLSA authorities that she had gone to her parents’ home, from where she spoke to her husband before turning in for the night. Next morning, when she checked her husband’s status on WhatsApp, she found he had been active on it for many hours after she had spoken to him. The woman was suspicious that her husband might be having an affair.

“The spat started with such a petty issue. It has now reached a point where both want divorce and the woman approached us for the legal aid on the issue,” said an official of DLSA.

In another case, the DLSA authorities said that a woman had a quarrel with her husband when he did not like her picture which she uploaded on a social networking site. The woman told the DLSA that she uploaded a picture of a function on a social networking site and all her friends liked it but her husband neither gave any comment nor did he “like” it.

“It made the woman furious following which she had an argument with her husband and then both started quarrelling over other issues. The woman wanted divorce from her husband, so she approached the DLSA for free legal aid,” said a member of the DLSA who is handling the case.

DLSA secretary Punnet Mohan Sharma says they arrange proper counselling for the couples who have disputes on petty issues. He agrees that the social media has emerged as one of the reasons for the disputes among the couples. He holds the decreasing patience level among the young couples responsible for such disputes.

Last year, according to Sharma, the DLSA handled 598 cases in which legal aid was provided to the couples. Out of these cases, the majority — 223 — were related to the matrimonial disputes. This year the DLSA is handling a total 76 cases, out of which 16 are related to the matrimonial disputes.

