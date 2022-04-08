Working to frame new pro-people sand mining policy: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said a new comprehensive pro-people sand mining policy will be framed and added that his government is committed to ensure seamless supply of construction material at affordable rates.

“The current mining policy is being reviewed meticulously so as to formulate a new comprehensive pro-people mining policy,” said Mann.

He said the Mines and Geology Department is in the process to reassess available quantity of sand at the existing mining sites and subsequently new sites will be included in the forthcoming mining policy after a comprehensive study.

He asked sand contractors to strictly comply with the terms aofnd conditions of mining stipulated in the agreement with the state government to ensure hassle-free supply of sand to people.

Responding to the issue raised by the contractors about their harassment at the hands of police, other muscle men acting on the behest of local leaders and petty political functionaries, Mann assured them that no interference and political pressure from any of his ministers, MLA or party volunteers would be tolerated.

Sewa, saanjh kendras to stay open for longer, orders Punjab govt

The state government from April 5 (Tuesday) onwards has enhanced the daily timings of all 320 sewa kendras and 506 saanjh kendras, providing citizen-centric services under one roof, and these would also now remain open on Sundays.

CM Mann had earlier said that the kendras will be instrumental in delivering more citizen centric services to the public in a seamless manner.

Saanjh kendras are located at all district headquarters, sub-division and police stations (called Police Station Outreach Centres).