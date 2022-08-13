scorecardresearch
Friday, August 12, 2022

Working panel authorises Badal to take steps for strengthening Akali Dal

Badal addressed two marathon meetings of constituency incharges and the working committee separately during which SAD leaders asserted that anyone breaching party discipline should be dealt with sternly, a statement said.

By: PTI | Chandigarh |
August 13, 2022 2:59:53 am
Sukhbir Singh Badal. (File)

The working committee of the Shiromani Akali Dal Friday authorised party president Sukhbir Singh Badal to take steps to strengthen the outfit and maintain inner-party discipline.

Badal addressed two marathon meetings of constituency incharges and the working committee separately during which SAD leaders asserted that anyone breaching party discipline should be dealt with sternly, a statement said.

The development comes in the backdrop of rumblings for a change in the leadership of the Akali Dal.

The senior leadership also expressed complete faith in Badal’s leadership and asserted that “he was the best person to lead the party at this juncture”, the party claimed in the statement. SAD leaders also gave suggestions to strengthen the party, it said.

Badal assured the party leaders that all suggestions will be taken into account and the party will never compromise on its principles. “All views which are aimed at strengthening the party will be implemented,” Badal said, adding that the SAD will always work for strengthening Punjab and “Punjabiyat”.

“We will always guard the interests of Punjabis come what may,” he added.

Briefing party men, senior leader Balwinder Singh Bhunder said the Iqbal Singh Jhundan committee report had not called for the leadership change. “The committee has given 42 suggestions and they are being taken up for consideration,” he said.

Bhunder also explained that “conspiracies are afoot” to weaken the Akali Dal because it had always stood up to guard regional aspirations.

