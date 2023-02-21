scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023
Working on NH-8 stretch, 3 labourers hit by truck, 1 dead

One of the workers lodged a complaint saying they saw a trolley truck on the road around 4 am and tried to alert the truck driver but he allegedly did not pay heed to them and ran over them.

The deceased, Brahmadev, a resident of Bihar, died on the spot. (Representational)
A 26-year-old construction worker died and two others were severely injured after a truck ran over them on National Highway-8 on Sunday.

Police said the three men were working on the Jaipur-Delhi stretch when the accused driver allegedly ran over them.

The deceased, Brahmadev, a resident of Bihar, died on the spot. The other workers, Subash (43) and Rahul (21), sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment.

A case was registered against the accused driver for rash driving and causing death by negligence, said police. The accused has been identified and is absconding, said police, adding that teams have been sent to arrest him.

According to police, work was underway near Sector 83. While Brahmadev and Rahul were working on the site, Subhash was diverting vehicles.

As per the FIR, Subhash said he works with a security company and was assigned “road security” work by a construction firm and he said he had red and green light blinkers with him at the spot. The other two workers, Rahul and Brahmadev, were working along with others.

First published on: 21-02-2023 at 08:50 IST
