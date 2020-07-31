DIG Shashank Anand, the 2006 batch IPS officer of Haryana cadre, was relieved from Chandigarh Police on Thursday. DIG Shashank Anand, the 2006 batch IPS officer of Haryana cadre, was relieved from Chandigarh Police on Thursday.

A tech-savvy, always active on his official twitter handle and known for his prompt response to complaints and suggestions from netizens, DIG Shashank Anand, the 2006 batch IPS officer of Haryana cadre, was relieved from Chandigarh Police on Thursday.

He completed his three-year tenure of being SSP (traffic/security). He had joined the UT Police in August 2017. As he was promoted to the rank of DIG in his parent cadre, he was allowed to use the rank of DIG in UT this year.

What is your experience being the head of Chandigarh (traffic/security wing)?

I learned a lot of things here. Working in a planned city like Chandigarh is a different kind of experience. There are so many advantages in Chandigarh, which are not possible in bigger states. On the first day of joining, I was fortunate to interact with the Administrator, DGP, Adviser, Home Secretary in just one day. And that interaction lasted till today. It gives good coordination, understanding.

Corruption on the part of traffic police personnel has been a matter of concern for a long time. Do you think you were able to curb this menace?

If there are good, hardworking and professional people in the traffic police then there are bad people as well. I took a tough stand against them. When I joined UT Police on deputation, I was aware that Chandigarh Police is one of the best and professional police forces. I tried my best to maintain that standard of Chandigarh Police. Indeed, I took exemplary decisions against a few because that was the need of the hour. I stressed adoption of maximum technology in traffic police functioning for curbing corruption.

Any major decisions under your leadership in terms of adoption of modern technology, quick redressal of grievances related to traffic?

I believe technology can change the face of Indian police and Chandigarh can be a role model. Let’s completely implement the Smart City projects in respect of traffic police in Chandigarh. We will all see the changes. I am happy that the foundation of the initial phase of Smart City concept happened with installation of CCTV cameras, E-challans system and speed radars under my command.

Is there more scope for improvement in traffic management?

There is always a scope for improvement. Honk-free Chandigarh is one of the concepts, which is very close to my heart. Let’s Make Chandigarh honk-free. People accepted it but there is a need for more awareness. Fatal road accidents decreased. In 2018, 98 crashes were reported and 100 fatal crashes were reported in 2019. I am sure traffic management will reduce these to 90 this year.

Are you satisfied with your performance in Chandigarh? Will you miss Chandigarh?

I did my best. It is all teamwork. I received full cooperation from my seniors. Definitely, I will miss Chandigarh and my team members, who worked here with me.

