Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022

1.73 lakh workers register on e-Shram portal in Chandigarh

This information was shared at a meeting held Wednesday under the chairmanship of UT Adviser Dharam Pal.

The Adviser directed the officials to organise awareness generation programmes and campaigns in factories, industrial establishments and labour residential areas. (Express file photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

A total of 1.73 lakh workers have been registered on the e-Shram portal in Chandigarh.

This information was shared at a meeting held Wednesday under the chairmanship of UT Adviser Dharam Pal for a comprehensive review of the labour department, Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, Chandigarh Labour Welfare Board and Chandigarh Social Security Board for Unorganised Workers, Employment Exchange and Director Health Services, Chandigarh Administration.

The functioning of the departments along with the progress reports of various schemes running for the welfare of workers engaged in organised as well as unorganised sectors, facilities being provided to the general public by the ESIC and linkage of portal regarding National Career Service to provide employment opportunities to the unemployed persons were reviewed during the meeting.  It was said that the registration of workers be maximised to achieve the targets. The CBOCW Board has spent Rs 4.19 cr on the welfare of 2014 BoC workers registered in the previous year. It was also decided to increase the capacity of ESI Hospital, Ram Darbar, from 70 beds to 300 beds. The Adviser directed the officials to organise awareness generation programmes and campaigns in factories, industrial establishments and labour residential areas so that the maximum number of workers are benefited from the schemes of the department.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 01-09-2022 at 01:01:47 am
