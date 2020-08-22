Work to make Chandigarh railway station world-class has been delayed: Officer

Singh said that Ambala division has fetched a revenue of Rs 924.25 crore through the loading of 6.15 million tons during lockdown between April 1 and July 31 this year.

The work of making Chandigarh railway station world-class has been delayed for at least six months. It was expected to start till November-December this year, said division railway manager (DRM) Gurinder Mohan Singh while addressing mediapersons through video conference.

Balbir Singh, the general manager, IRSDC, which is looking after the world-class railway station work, said, “If the situation had been normal, the construction work was scheduled to start from June this year. But due to Covid-19, we delayed it till November-December. The beginning of work will depend on the condition of pandemic now.”

Singh said that Ambala division has fetched a revenue of Rs 924.25 crore through the loading of 6.15 million tons during lockdown between April 1 and July 31 this year. He said this revenue is 67.42 per cent over the revenue earned in the same period last year. A business development unit (BDU) was constituted with senior officials of operating, commercial, mechanical and finance departments with a focus on freight business and bringing Railways closer to industry and trade, and increase the Railways’ share in the transportation needs of various sectors, including non-bulk goods traffic. With the efforts of BDU, the division has loaded 23 additional rakes of vehicles from Chandigarh station in July 2020.

Railway officials said that for better communication among railway employees at Kalka-Shimla heritage railway track, a provision was made for instalment of quad cable communication in Kalka-Shimla heritage section. The work of installation of CCTV cameras at Kalka station, Patiala, Bathinda stations is going on. The railway officials said that the provision of interlocking work at nine stations (Doraha, Mandi Gobindgarh, Sirhind, Rajpura, Sadhugarh, Ambala Cantt, Yamunanagar Jagadhri, Pilkhani, Saharanpur) between Ludhiana-Saharanpur sections is going on.

As many as 35 ICF coaches with all amenities as isolation coaches to deal with Covid-19 cases were prepared. The coaches were stationed at Ambala, Saharanpur and other stations.

DRM Singh said that despite various challenges arising due to Covid-19, the Ambala division emphasizes timely delivery and vigorous monitoring of railway projects and activities, including the doubling line project of Rajpura-Bathinda.

He said that efforts are being made to generate revenue after stopping of train operation due to COVID-19. As of now only a few special passenger trains are running. He said that on average the Ambala division used to earn approximately 25 per cent of its revenue from coaching operation which division has tried to make up through goods earning. In this endeavour, the division has earned Rs 924.25 crore as against Rs 552.06 crore from April 1 to July 31, registering 67.42 per cent rise.

