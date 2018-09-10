Work of laying underground PNG pipelines in Chandigarh to resume from September 17

PNG pipeline in Sector 41, Chandigarh. (Express Archive photo) PNG pipeline in Sector 41, Chandigarh. (Express Archive photo)

The work of covering the city by laying underground piped natural gas (PNG) pipelines will resume from September 17. While the work of laying the overground pipeline network and connecting the household kitchens with the main supply line is going on, the digging work for laying the underground pipelines had come to a halt due to monsoon.

The company, Indian Oil Adani Gas Private Limited that has been given the work of laying the pipelines by the Government of India, has covered about 200 kilometres in 18 sectors of Chandigarh, mainly densely populated southern belt. A total of 1,200 kilometres have to be covered by March 2019.

The available statistics reveal that already 9,000 households in Chandigarh have shifted from LPG to PNG connections while 30,000 households have got themselves registered. Sanjay Tarat, Asset Head of Indian Oil Adani Gas Pvt Ltd, told Chandigarh Newsline that they have the deadline of March 2019 to cover the entire city.

“Initially, we had some issues regarding permissions by the Municipal Corporation. Now that they have formulated the policy for laying gas pipelines too, it will be expedited. Due to monsoons, we had stopped the work which will begin from September 17 onwards. We have over 30,000 households that have registered with us for PNG connections and the infrastructure is almost ready there,” Tarat said.

Most of the connections taken are in sectors 32, 34, 35, 36, 38, 39, 40, 41, 46, 48, 49, 50, 51 and 52. Tarat said that gradually people are shifting from the traditional LPG. “For piped natural gas, there has to be a complete shift in the infrastructure as well. Gradually, people are coming forward. People have their gas stove appliances designed according to LPG; we change the appliance and infrastructure according to the needs of PNG main pipeline, which we have laid,” the official added.

A gas meter is installed on the lines of an electricity meter and bills are paid bi-monthly. Officials claim that PNG is 20 per cent cheaper than LPG. The Municipal Corporation has already formulated a policy for the company laying pipelines under City Gas Distribution Network (CGDN) in the city.

IOC-Adani won the exclusive contract for supplying piped natural gas in the city and nearby areas for a period of five years. The Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) has allowed the firm to fix the final selling price of the piped natural gas to be supplied to consumers.

Work delayed in Panchkula

Sanjay Tarat said that they have received requests from Panchkula residents for PNG connections but the work hasn’t started yet because they are struggling to get permission from the local MC. “In the first phase, we have to start the work from Sector 5 MDC, sector 6, 7, 8 and others. We are receiving queries but we haven’t got permission from local MC yet. That is why there is a delay in the project,” he said.

