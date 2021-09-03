Work in a manner that public is not hassled: Punjab Governor Purohit to UT officials

Addressing the officers of the Chandigarh Administration on Thursday, the new UT Administrator and Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit said, “We must work in a manner that the public is benefitted without any hassle.”

On the second day of assuming office, Purohit met all the officials of the UT Administration and reviewed the city projects. While speaking to the officers, he said, “Transparency, efficiency and time management is key to good work. The working of our departments is the reflection of our administration. We must work in a manner that the public is benefitted without any hassle.”

He held a meeting with the Administrative Secretaries and HODs in the presence of Adviser to the UT Administrator IAS Dharam Pal at UT Guest House on Thursday. Later, Purohit also visited his office at the UT Secretariat.

The Secretaries gave a detailed presentation on their respective departments and informed the Administrator about the ongoing projects, the projects in pipeline and those stuck.

While going through the presentations, the Administrator appreciated the work done by all the allied departments of Chandigarh Administration and also directed them to keep up the pace of the ongoing projects/schemes. He emphasised that the pace of the projects should not slow down. He also said that having transparency and efficiency in work will further help in ensuring adherence to all the timelines.

MEETING ADVISORY COUNCIL MEMBERS

Purohit called the informal meeting of the members of Administrator’s Advisory council members on his second day in the city for introduction with the members. Though at the moment, he has not informed about the next date of meeting, sources said that it will be held soon. Since Purohit has already been given a review of the projects in the city, it is expected that the advisory council meeting will also be held soon.