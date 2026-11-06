The six-year-old girl who was brutally assaulted inside her school in Panchkula will not return to the same school, it is learnt. The family of the child said that they have decided to explore other schooling options after she recovers from the trauma of the incident.

The child, who was discharged from PGIMER, Chandigarh, Wednesday after days of treatment, is traumatised and has told her family that she does not want to go to school anymore. “She is in trauma. We will not send her back to this school now. She is also saying that she does not want to go to school anymore. We will give her time to recover and feel safe. We may explore other schooling options for her later, but sending her back to the same school is out of the question,” her uncle said.