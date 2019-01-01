Won’t remove 46 street vendors from Sector 19 till January 17: MC to HC

THE CHANDIGARH Municipal Corporation on Monday told the Punjab and Haryana High Court that it will not remove at least 46 registered street vendors from their existing spots in Sector 19 till January 17 after the recent administrative decision to hold the draw of lots for allotment of sites was challenged by the vendors before the court. Though the draw of lots was held for 34 Sectors last week, it has not been yet held for Sector 19.

The 46 vendors through their counsel Ravinder Singh Randhawa and Chanchal K Singla argued that they have been doing business in Sector 19 for the last 15 years and more but the authorities are “trying to displace” them in “total contravention” of the provisions of The Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014. The street vending is their sole source of income, the court was told.

“The petitioner are poor persons and have meagre source of income to maintain their children and family as they earn their livelihood through their street vends. Some of the officials of the respondents visited the petitioner’s place and have tried to dispossess the petitioners forcibly, without any prior notice…,” their counsel have said in the petition, adding that they are at the mercy of authorities, namely the police and MC Chandigarh.

Seeking preference over the newcomers in allotment of the licence and vending sites, the vendors have said their families are now living in the area for more than 15 years and a sudden shift would also affect their lives. “The respondents have been acting in a manner of pick and choose in allotment of vending sites, which is inconsistent with the principles of natural justice,” the plea reads.

Most of the petitioner vendors are sellers of readymade garments and other clothes. There are no other such facilities in the area for sale of goods and services at nominal prices which the petitioners are providing, it has been argued.