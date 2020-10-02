Won’t let Rahul Gandhi enter Haryana: Anil Vij

“We have nothing to do what he (Rahul) does in Punjab, but we won’t let him enter Haryana. Earlier too, the Punjab government tried to spoil the peace in Haryana by gathering crowds twice but we did not allow them to do it,” said Vij in a statement.

With Congress Thursday announcing that Rahul Gandhi will be on a 3-day visit to Haryana beginning October 5, Home Minister Anil Vij declared that the Congress leader won’t be allowed to enter Haryana.

“He is coming to Haryana to oppose the three black laws. This will be a Kisan Yatra and Rahul Gandhi will be on a tractor,” said state Congress chief Kiran Choudhry.

Gandhi will be reaching Haryana on the last day of his three-day visit to neighbouring Punjab scheduled from October 3.

Reacting to Vij’s statement, Choudhry said, “There is a democracy in the country. We have every right to fight for the farmers. If any attempt is made to halt the Kisan Yatra, the party will oppose the same.”

The Congress has planned Gandhi’s visit to Punjab and Haryana to support the agitating farmers, who are up in arms against the three farm laws enacted by the Centre. The protesters have termed these laws as anti-farmer.

As per plans, Gandhi will launch a tractor rally in support of the farmers from Badhani Kalan village of Moga district on October 3 and intends to enter Haryana from Shambhu border of Patiala district on October 5. Haryana Congress president Selja said, “We will fight for farmers at every level.”

But Vij, a senior BJP leader, said, “They won’t be allowed to spoil the atmosphere of Haryana. The way we stopped their two (Punjab Congress) government sponsored yatas earlier — one on Chandigarh road and other on GT road — we will stop him (Rahul) too.”

The farmers fear that the minimum support price (MSP) of crop and mandi system won’t sustain after implementation of new farm laws. However, Vij said, the Prime Minister has already clarified neither the mandi system will end nor the laws will affect MSP.

On their part, the Congress will organise functions at Assembly constituency level and district level to observe ‘Save Kisan-Majdoor Day’ on October 2 while a state-level farmer conference will be organised on October 10.

Meanwhile, the farmers staged protests in various parts of Haryana against alleged non-procurement of paddy while announcing to intensify the agitation. Vij claimed the problems in the paddy procurement would be solved in next two days and the farmers would be pacified.

