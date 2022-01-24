Won’t let anyone destabilise social harmony: CM Channi after sacrilege attempt

January 24, 2022 11:28:45 pm
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday, while referring to the sacrilege attempt at Mata Kali Devi Mandir in Patiala, said that some vested interests were trying to destabilise the social harmony in the state with the purpose of trying to disrupt the upcoming elections.
CM Channi put out a tweet on Monday stating, “Today around 2.30 p.m, a person arrived at Sri Kali Mata Mandir in Patiala and climbed on the threshold where the Idol of Sri Kali Mata Ji was installed. Following this, he was caught and handed over to the police. Some vested interests are continuously trying to destabilise the social harmony of Punjab in view of the upcoming elections, but I will not let them succeed in their malicious motives.”
