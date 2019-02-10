Won’t join hands with BSP, says Dushyant Chautala

The newly formed Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) will not enter into an alliance with the Bahujab Samaj Party (BSP), Hisar MP Dushyant Chautala Saturday said. The BSP earlier in the day joined hands with the Loktantra Suraksha Party (LSP) after severing 8-month-old ties with the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD). Dushyant had formed the JJP after a split in the INLD following a family feud.

“JJP will not make alliance with any political outfit, which promotes division in the name of caste, religion, or creed. Why BSP decided to call off its alliance with the INLD is matter of introspection for the INLD. We believe in the politics of development of entire people of Haryana,” Dushyant said.

He also accused the ruling BJP of bias in development works. “The state government dropped its plan of construction of a sports complex at the native village of Phogat sisters, Balali in Bhiwani, because their father Mahavir Phogat expressed interest in the JJP,” Dushyant said.

Dushyant expressed satisfaction over the party’s performance in the Jind bypoll.

His younger brother Digvijay was the party candidate and finished runners up behind BJP’s Umed Redu who won the seat. He said the JJP was the only party which can show the BJP the door in the state elections later this year.

He said, “I believe the BJP will try to hold Vidhan Sabha and parliamentary elections simultaneously this year to take advantage of Modi wave. But it will not work in Haryana this time.”

Taking a jibe at Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, he said, “The CM has forgotten that D is also the alphabet with which begins the name of former Vice-president of India, Devi Lal. Development and disha (direction) also starts with D”.

He was referring to the statement where Khattar reportedly said that ‘D’ is the first alphabet in the name of Dushashan and the names of Dushyant and Digvijay also starts with D.