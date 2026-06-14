Won’t accept younger brother role: Hardeep Singh Puri on BJP-SAD alliance buzz ahead of Punjab polls

Amid speculation over a possible revival of SAD-BJP alliance ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Saturday said the BJP would never accept the role of a “younger brother” (junior partner), asserting that the party is the country’s as well as the world’s largest.

Puri’s remarks came days after SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal brushed aside speculation about the possible alliance with the BJP, saying that his focus was on strengthening his party.

In Ludhiana, Puri told reporters, “Presently, the BJP is the largest political party in India and in the world. If somebody thinks that you can make us a younger brother by entering into an alliance, it will not happen.”