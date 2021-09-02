Wonder if Sonia, Rahul know why and when Jallianwala Bagh massacre took place: Tarun Chugh

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Wednesday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of trying to play “cheap politics” in the name of martyrs on the Jallianwala Bagh row.

In a statement issued here, he accused Rahul of running down the efforts of the prime minister to score “fake political points”.

Chugh said that for more than four decades, when AICC president Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh were at the helm of affairs, “not even a single brick was renovated” at the Jallianwala Bagh.

“Visitors did not even have basic facilities at the spot, leave aside making the historic place educative and enlightening for them…,” he added.

“After all what would Sonia Gandhi and his family know about the freedom struggle of India?” he asked, adding that he wonderied if Rahul could count even ten names of freedom fighters. He said he was not sure if Rahul Gandhi knew why and when Jallianwala Bagh massacre took place.