Punjab: Women’s meet seeks Bishop Mulakkal bail cancelled

A convention held on International Women’s Day in Jalandhar on Friday passed a resolution against former bishop of Jalandhar Diocese Franco Mulakkal who is accused of raping a nun. The resolution titled ‘About Bishop Franco Mulakkal’ demanded revocation of his bail orders and cancellation of transfer of four Kerala nuns who stood against him in the case.

The convention, organised by Janwadi Istri Sabha, Punjab, at Desh Bhagat Memorial Hall here was also attended by three leaders of Kerala-based ‘Save our Sisters’ Action Council that works against exploitation of nuns.

The resolution reads, “This convention flays the tricks of rape-accused Bishop of Jalandhar, Franco Mulakkal, for him being (able) to browbeat and harass the nuns who dared to stand witness to his crimes.”

The resolution said the former bishop had allegedly used his influence against the four nuns who supported the rape victim, and got them transferred from Kuravilangad Convent in Kerala to a faraway place.

The resolution demanded to cancel their transfers as well as defrock him at the earliest as per the law of the country. Also his suspension from Roman Catholic church was demanded in the resolution.

The three women leaders from Kerala – Prof Kusmum Joseph, joint convener, Advocate Anila George and Laila Rashid – forcefully criticised Mulakkal. They said that they demand that his bail should be cancelled and he must be punished as per law.

Later they told media that they will not stop their struggle until justice is prevailed and for that they will approach every possible authority of the church.

In the end, hundreds of women, who had come from adjoining districts, held a protest march from Desh Bhagat Yadgar Hall to BMC Chowk via Company Bag and Shastri Market Chowk.