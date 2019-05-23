Women voters outnumber men in Doaba by 6 per cent

Punjab, across its three regions of Majha, Malwa and Doaba, has seen a six per cent dip in women voter turnout in this Lok Sabha election compared to 2014.

Advertising

In Punjab, while 71.11 per cent women voted in the state in 2014, this figure was 65.63 per cent in 2019 elections — a fall of almost 6 per cent. A decade earlier, in 2009, 69.6 per cent women in the state had voted in the general elections. The 2019 figure of women turning out to vote is the lowest in the state since 2009.

However, Doaba this year saw more women voting in comparison to men, making it the only region in the state where women outnumbered men in voting. Nearly 66 per cent women voted against 60 per cent men in four districts (Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala and Nawanshahr) in 2019, with Nawanshahr district topping the chart. In Majha, around 62 per cent women voted as compared to men around same per cent men. For Malwa, women voter turnout was 66.4 per cent in contrast to men 68.73 per cent in the region.

Overall in the state, 65.63 per cent women voted against 66.26 per cent men in 2019.

Out of 23 Assembly segments in Doaba, 17 fall under two Lok Sabha constituencies and three each fall under Anandpur Sahib and Khadur Sahib LS seats. In 20 of these segments, more women voter cast their votes. In Nawanshahr, all three Assembly segments — Balachaur, Banga and Nawanshahr — recorded 70 per cent polling by women against nearly 64% by men.

Advertising

In Hoshiarpur, women voter turnout stood at 65 per cent against 60 per cent polling by men. Kapurthal district saw 64 per cent voting by women against around 58 per cent by men. The figure for Jalandhar was 64.55 per cent women compared to 61.66 per cent men in all nine Assembly segments of the district.

In Majha’s four districts — Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Tarn Taran and Pathankot with 25 Assembly segments, 13 witnessed more women voters. Gurdaspur district topped the chart with 71.54 per cent women voters against 67.70 per cent men voters. In Malwa region, barring three Assembly segments, rest 66 segments had less women voters than men.