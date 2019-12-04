Women safety post-Hyderabad incident: Chandigarh to have dedicated buses for women working during night

With this, Chandigarh will be the first city in the country to have this facility. (Representational) With this, Chandigarh will be the first city in the country to have this facility. (Representational)

AFTER THE gangrape incident in Hyderabad that shook the nation, the Chandigarh Administration has decided to have dedicated buses for working women doing night duties in various government and private departments, exclusively for night hours to ensure their security and safety.

With this, Chandigarh will be the first city in the country to have this facility.

A meeting in this regard was chaired by UT Adviser Manoj Parida on Tuesday evening.

Parida told Chandigarh Newsline, “Yes, we will be doing this in the city for the safety and security of women working during late night hours.”

The issue will be discussed with UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore at a meeting on Wednesday as well.

The Adviser has directed the officials to work on the mechanics of implementing the project. The transport department has been instructed to draw an outline of the same. It is being mulled if some mini-buses can be used to ferry the women at night by having these buses ply on particular routes of the city.

Already, the Chandigarh Police has said that if a woman is not getting a cab during night hours, she can call the police control room and ask to be dropped at home between 10 pm and 5 am. However, to avail the facility, a woman needs to be in “distress”.

Chandigarh Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Nilambari Vijay Jagdale claims that as any as 67 women have availed the PCR facility this year.

Social activist Ajay Jagga had written to UT to have a dedicated bus fitted with GPS for all women employees, be it regular, contractual or doctors who are doing night duties.

“The UT Administration should provide a dedicated vehicle with GPS, a camera facility and security personnel which should be used for dropping women employees. Even in hospitals, there are women doctors, nurses, and other interns who go home in the wee hours. Moreover, at their own level as well companies should make it mandatory to run all-women buses during night hours,” Jagga said.

A discussion over the Nirbhaya fund being unused also took place in the meeting chaired by the Adviser. The UT Administrator has already asked the administration to look into it.

According to the details shared by the empowered committee of Ministry of Women and Child Development with the Ministry of Home Affairs, Union Territory of Chandigarh utilised only 35 per cent of the funds.

Since 2014, a total amount of Rs 7.46 crore has been allocated to the Chandigarh Administration but UT has been able to utilise only Rs 2.60 crore.

