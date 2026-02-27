Include women-run hotels, homestays on Tourism Dept Portal: stakeholders to HP govt

The Shimla Hotels and Tourism Stakeholders Association on Thursday suggested that the state government include women-run hotels and homestays on the portal developed by the Himachal Pradesh Tourism department under the proposed Himachal Pradesh SheTravel Policy, focusing on single women travellers in the state.

The association in a letter submitted to the Principal Secretary (Tourism) also suggested to “curb the practices of many individuals chasing tourist vehicles when they enter Shimla and shouting ‘hotels, hotels’, giving an adverse impression of the city on tourists, especially from abroad”.

President of the Association Mahender Seth said, “Several family-managed hotels and homestays in Shimla do not accommodate male bachelors to maintain a safe and comfortable atmosphere for families and women guests. The Tourism Department should create a dedicated online portal listing such establishments for solo female travellers to identify them easily and book secure accommodations. Hotels and homestays with predominantly female staff will be included on the proposed portal to provide additional reassurance to women travellers.”