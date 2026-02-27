Include women-run hotels, homestays on Tourism Dept Portal: stakeholders to HP govt

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Shimla Hotels and Tourism Stakeholders Association on Thursday suggested that the state government include women-run hotels and homestays on the portal developed by the Himachal Pradesh Tourism department under the proposed Himachal Pradesh SheTravel Policy, focusing on single women travellers in the state.
The association in a letter submitted to the Principal Secretary (Tourism) also suggested to “curb the practices of many individuals chasing tourist vehicles when they enter Shimla and shouting ‘hotels, hotels’, giving an adverse impression of the city on tourists, especially from abroad”.
President of the Association Mahender Seth said, “Several family-managed hotels and homestays in Shimla do not accommodate male bachelors to maintain a safe and comfortable atmosphere for families and women guests. The Tourism Department should create a dedicated online portal listing such establishments for solo female travellers to identify them easily and book secure accommodations. Hotels and homestays with predominantly female staff will be included on the proposed portal to provide additional reassurance to women travellers.”
In its representation to the government, the association said that with a growing number of women travelling alone or in women-only groups, there is a clear need to strengthen safety mechanisms and create a secure environment.
The association appreciated the government’s efforts and submitted a set of suggestions for consideration under the proposed policy framework.
According to the association, the stopping of tourist vehicles not only intimidates visitors but also contributes to traffic congestion. In the era of online bookings, such roadside solicitation is unnecessary and disruptive. There have also been instances of tourists with confirmed bookings being misled or pressured to change accommodations.
The association urged the government to prohibit unauthorised roadside solicitation and to develop an official online portal for registered guides. It also suggested that registered guides operate only through designated government tourism information centres.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram