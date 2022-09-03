scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 02, 2022

Women panel chief: Will seek report, speak to MLA, her husband; no complaint yet

On Thursday, Gulati had said that she would get the Commission to take suo-motu cognisance of the incident on Friday itself.

Baljinder had got married to Sukhraj Singh, who was then an AAP youth wing leader, in 2019. In the CCTV footage, they are seen having an argument during which Sukhraj hits Baljinder on her face. Some people then take him away. (Twitter/@brinderdhillon)

A day after a video went viral of AAP MLA from Talwandi Sabo Baljinder Kaur being hit by her husband, Punjab State Women Commission chairperson Manisha Gulati said that she would be back from abroad in two-three days and then speak to the couple, seek a report from the district administration and then proceed, even as no formal complaint has been made to the commission.

On Thursday, Gulati had said that she would get the Commission to take suo-motu cognisance of the incident on Friday itself. On Friday, she said, “I will come back to India and speak to the MLA and her husband first. Then we will proceed in the case.”

She said, “I will speak to her. I will also listen to the husband asking him why he needed to hit her. The commission would play its role to the best of its capacity.”

However, Gulati said that the commission had not received any complaint from anyone on the issue. The victim MLA, Baljinder Kaur, accompanied Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday, who visited Guru Gobind Singh Refinery at Talwandi Sabo.

Gulati went on to add, “There is no point in leading a double life. She is an MLA. She represents 2 lakh people. If she is treated like this then it is a matter of shame. When the video has gone viral, we will take action.”

On how she would proceed, she said, “The process is that first I will seek a report.”

On a debate about MLA’s privacy, she said, “ I respect her privacy too. But the law will have to do its work.”

Earlier, during the day, Women and Child Welfare Minister Dr Baljit Kaur had called it a “painful” incident. “It is painful that our educated women have to go through this. And she is a part of our government. If a complaint is made then I will take action. It is my responsibility.”

Baljinder Kaur has been married to Sukhraj Singh Bal since 2019. She has, however, chosen to be silent on the issue. Neither she nor Bal has reacted.

SAD MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal condemned the incident and sought a public apology from her husband, by putting out a tweet, “Totally condemn the despicable violence by husband of T.Sabo MLA Baljinder Kaur. We must call out such weaklings who feel superior using violence on women. Baljinder’s husband must issue a public apology & mend his ways or strict action as per law should be taken against him.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 03-09-2022 at 04:45:14 am
