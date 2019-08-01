Women hold top three administrative posts in Haryana for the first time

WITH 1984 batch IAS officer Navraj Sandhu being appointed Haryana’s new additional chief secretary (home) after the retirement of S S Prasad on Wednesday, the top three administrative posts of the state are now held by women.

Navraj Sandhu is already holding charge as the state’s additional chief secretary (revenue) and will now handle both responsibilities. Recently, Keshni Anand Arora was appointed chief secretary of the state.

“With her (Sandhu’s) appointment as additional chief secretary (home), or home secretary, it’s the first time that women officers hold all three top important assignments of the state administration,” said former Haryana Chief Secretary Dharam Vir.

Sandhu is next to Arora in the seniority list of IAS officers in the state. Her retirement is due in November.

Happy with the development, retired IAS officer Dharam Vir said, “When women can become CM, PM and ministers, they deserve to lead the bureaucracy and other fields of society as well.”

According to Dharam Vir, the post of additional chief secretary (revenue) is next to chief secretary in the state’s administrative set-up. “Additional chief secretary (revenue) monitors the functioning of deputy commissioners in the districts while additional chief secretary (home) keeps an eye on the functioning of SPs in the districts. Now, Sandhu will look after the responsibilities of both important departments; revenue and home,” he added.

She will also be additional chief secretary, jails, criminal investigation and administration of justice department. The government on Wednesday issued posting and transfer orders of six other IAS officers as well.

Sanjeev Kaushal, additional chief secretary, excise and taxation department, has been given additional charge as additional chief secretary, agriculture and farmers’ welfare department.

SN Roy, additional chief secretary, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs department, has been given the additional charge of additional chief secretary, cooperation department.

Pankaj Agarwal has been posted as director general and secretary, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs department. Agarwal will also be director general, supplies and disposals. He will also hold charge of managing director, Haryana State Cooperative Federation of Sugar Mills Limited.

Sanjay Joon has been posted as director general and secretary, electronics and Information Technology department. He will also be deputy commissioner, Jhajjar.

Shekhar Vidyarthi has been posted as director and special secretary, environment and climate change department. Vidyarthi will also be chief executive, Haryana Khadi and Village Industries Board. He will also be member secretary, Haryana Backward Classes Commission.

Naresh Kumar has been posted as managing director, Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) Haryana Global City Project Limited. Kumar will also be managing director, Integrated Multimodal Logistic Hub (IMLH) Project Limited. He will also hold the charge of additional director, Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) Project Limited.