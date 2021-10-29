Women farm protestors mowed down: ‘It was their first time at the protest site’

Families of the women farm protesters, who were killed and sustained injuries after a truck mowed them down in Bahadurgarh Thursday, said several of them had come to the Tikri border to protest for the first time since the agitation to repeal farm laws began last year.

The victims have been identified as Amarjeet Kaur (51), Gurmail Kaur (65), and Sukhwinder Kaur (55).

Janak Singh, Amarjeet’s brother-in-law, said, “Though she had been involved in protests at the local level in Mansa, she had gone to protest for the first time 10 days ago. She was supposed to return today. Her 27-year-old daughter’s wedding is scheduled for next month… she had been making arrangements.”

Gurmail Kaur’s son Hardev Singh said since a lot of men from the village had been busy during the sowing season, batches of women had gone to the protest site for duties: “My mother has been associated with the union for over five years. This is the second time she had gone to the protest. I spoke to her two days ago over the phone. She was very vocal and always stood for the rights of farmers. I didn’t know this would be her last visit…”

Hardev Singh, suba sarpanch of the village, said, “Several of these women had come to the protest site for the first time. In the village too, they had volunteered for protests and had been taking active part in duties of the morcha. This incident has come as a shock to the villagers.”

Mohinder Pal, deputy commissioner Mansa, said, “As per norms, each family will be given Rs 5 lakh compensation and one government job per family.”

(inputs from Raakhi Jagga)