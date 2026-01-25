2 minor sisters married off for Rs 50,000: Four, including 3 women, booked

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Ludhiana rural police has booked four persons, including three women, for allegedly marrying off two minor sisters after taking an amount of Rs 50,000.
The FIR under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act was registered at Sadar Jagraon police station on the statement of Gurpreet Singh from Rumi village who in his complaint said that his wife Sukhwinder Kaur, and her accomplices Reshma Kaur, Harjinder Kaur, alias Mintu, and Lakha Singh “married off” his two minor nieces “against their will” in July last year.
According to the FIR, Gurpreet said that his younger brother Lakhvir Singh and his wife Sunita had three daughters, born in 2008, 2009 and 2011. However, after the couple’s death, their paternal grandparents started looking after the girls. Two years ago, the grandparents also died so the girls started living with Gurpreet and his wife Sukhwinder.
Gurpreet alleged that on July 6, 2025, when he returned home from work, he found that all his three nieces were not present at home. He said that when he enquired, he got to know that his wife and her accomplices, including his paternal cousin Lakha Singh, “married off” his two elder nieces who were then aged 17 and 16 respectively. He added that his third youngest niece told him that both girls were married by their aunt (Gurpreet’s wife) against their will.
Sub-inspector Surjit Singh, SHO of Sadar Jagraon police station, said that two accused – Reshma Kaur and Harjinder Kaur — have been arrested and a hunt is on for the remaining accused. “Prima facie, the accused married off the two girls in a Ludhiana-based family after taking an amount of Rs 50,000. We are yet to meet the girls. The two arrested women will be interrogated to know the whereabouts of the girls. Prima facie, they were married off for money,” said the SHO.
The FIR has been registered under sections 9, 10 of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act against the four accused at Sadar Jagraon police station.
Jagraon DSP Jaswinder Singh said that the girls’ age was also being verified.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
It was a special day for the Deol family as it was announced that veteran actor Dharmendra, who passed away in November last year, will be conferred with Padma Vibhushan awards. The announcement of Padma award honour 2026 coincided with Dharmendra’s eldest son Sunny Deol with his step-sisters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol at a special Border 2 screening. Sunny’s Border 2 is getting a lot of acclaim.