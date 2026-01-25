2 minor sisters married off for Rs 50,000: Four, including 3 women, booked

The FIR has been registered under sections 9, 10 of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act against the four accused at Sadar Jagraon police station. (File Photo)

The Ludhiana rural police has booked four persons, including three women, for allegedly marrying off two minor sisters after taking an amount of Rs 50,000.

The FIR under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act was registered at Sadar Jagraon police station on the statement of Gurpreet Singh from Rumi village who in his complaint said that his wife Sukhwinder Kaur, and her accomplices Reshma Kaur, Harjinder Kaur, alias Mintu, and Lakha Singh “married off” his two minor nieces “against their will” in July last year.

According to the FIR, Gurpreet said that his younger brother Lakhvir Singh and his wife Sunita had three daughters, born in 2008, 2009 and 2011. However, after the couple’s death, their paternal grandparents started looking after the girls. Two years ago, the grandparents also died so the girls started living with Gurpreet and his wife Sukhwinder.