Women, activists protest against Haryana minister, demand court-monitored probe

Hundreds of members of the All India Democratic Women Association (AIDWA) on Sunday descended on the Panchkula-Chandigarh border to stage a protest to demand the removal of Haryana minister Sandeep Singh, who has been named in a sexual harassment case.

Apart from AIDWA, some members of employees and trade unions also participated in the protest.

The protesters on Sunday first gathered at Panchkula, before marching towards the Haryana Raj Bhawan in Chandigarh. They were, however, stopped near the border by Chandigarh Police with the help of barricades.

The protesters later alleged that the police had used force against them, and squatted on the road, while insisting that they be allowed to proceed to the Raj Bhawan. The police later allowed a 12-member delegation of the association to proceed to the Raj Bhawan.

The delegation after reaching Raj Bhawan, handed over a memorandum — adressed to Haryana Governor, Bandaru Dattatraya — to the officials present there, in which they demanded the arrest of Sandeep Singh. The Raj Bhawan officials, who received the memorandum, assured the delegation that they will brief the Governor as soon as he returns from his official tour.

On the complaint of the junior woman coach, the Chandigarh Police on December 31 had lodged an FIR against Sandeep Singh, a former Olympian, on charges of stalking, illegal confinement, sexual harassment and criminal intimidation. Sandeep Singh has termed all the allegations against him as baseless.

The protesters on Sunday said they have also planned to send memorandums to the Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court as well as the Speaker of Haryana Assembly.

A former international volleyball player, Jagmati Sangwan, who was leading the protesters on Sunday said, “The complainant woman coach can’t get justice till the accused is a member of the state Cabinet. We also demand adequate security to the complainant.”

Sangwan, who is the vice-president of AIDWA, added, “The allegations [against Sandeep Singh] must be investigated under the supervision of a judge of the High Court. Anti-sexual harassment committees should be formed in every department and federations of different sports to ensure security of women and other sportspersons.”

Sangwan went on to state that she had earlier written to the chief of the Indian Olympic Association, PT Usha, seeking her intervention in the case to press for the immediate dismissal of the minister from all government positions “to enable a fair enquiry in the matter and to ensure that the victim gets justice”.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had earlier stated that “levelling allegations against someone and registration of an FIR because of that doesn’t prove anyone guilty”. He also said that resigning from the minister’s post on moral grounds comes into play only if the person concerned thinks he has made a mistake.