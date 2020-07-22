Woman’s harassment complaint referred to DGP, UP, victim raises objection

The complaint was being probed by PS 34 and was referred to DGP, UP police, from the office of DSP Rajeev Kumar Ambasta. The complaint was being probed by PS 34 and was referred to DGP, UP police, from the office of DSP Rajeev Kumar Ambasta.

The Chandigarh Police has referred a woman’s complaint of harassment and misbehavior meted out to her, to DGP, Uttar Pradesh Police, on Tuesday. The woman claims that by transferring her complaint, the Chandigarh Police is helping the suspects.

“I will look into the matter. Usually, my office forwards the complaints to other states as per the feedback of concerning police stations,” said DSP Rajeev Kumar Ambasta.

“One of the suspects was selected by my parents for marriage with me. Initially, the man introduced himself as a senior officer with the Food Corporation of India. Later, we came to know that he was not an officer and I rejected the marriage proposal. But the man continued to call me and harass me over the phone. I moved a complaint at PS 34 in December, 2019 but no action was taken. I met a senior police officer at police headquarters, Sector 9, in January this year after which a probe was started. Three days ago, I received a document from the Chandigarh Police, informing me that my complaint was referred to DGP, UP Police. I received the calls in Chandigarh and am staying here, but the police have termed the matter related to UP,” said the woman.

The complainant works in the administrative wing of a central agency, the office of which is located in Sector 19.

“During the probe, the woman was summoned once to PS 34. Another time when the officers called her, she was on Republic Day duty in Delhi. During investigation, three suspects from UP were also called to PS 34. Their statements were recorded,” said sources.

