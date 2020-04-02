Woman’s death leads to clash between UT police and residents

During the clash in Manimajra on Wednesday. (Express Photo) During the clash in Manimajra on Wednesday. (Express Photo)

DEATH OF a 45-year-old woman led to a violent clash between the Chandigarh police and two dozen residents of Bangala Basti, a cluster situated in Shanti Nagar, Mani Majra. The incident took place around 12 pm, leaving four police personnel, including two women police, and half a dozen civilians injured on Wednesday. Two police vehicles, an ambulance and a PCR Gypsy, were damaged.

The woman, Mindoo, was a resident of Bangala Basti.

The protesters attacked the police personnel with sticks, iron rods and bricks. Later, police personnel lathicharged them after entering their houses. Local residents claimed a partially blind son of woman Mindoo was hit on the head and thrashed in full public view. The agitated protesters went on a rampage for over an hour and attacked the police. Onlookers made videos of the incident from their rooftops. The ambulance, which took the deceased to the hospital, was also damaged.

Mindoo’s body was kept in the mortuary of GMSH-16 for a postmortem examination. It will be held on Thursday. Police filed an FIR for attacking the police party, obstructing the police duty, damaging the public property and violating the curfew rules against a dozen persons at the Mani Majra police station. Later, Mindoo’s husband Sajjan retracted from the allegations that Mindoo died due to the police action. The injured police personnel identified as constable Sunita, Reena, Veer Angad and Sub-Inspector Baldev Singh. The injured civilans were identified as Neeta, 32, Badal, 30, Kala, 25, Abhishek, 17, Dharampal, 35, and Sambhu , 25, all residents of Bangla Basti, Mani Majra.

Police sources said, “Mindoo was found unconscious near Gali Number 9, Shanti Nagar. Passerby informed women cops Reena and Sunita, who were there on curfew duty. The two rushed to the spot and dialled 112 seeking police assistance. In the meantime, someone went to Bangla Basti and spread false information that two women cops beat Mindoo, who died on the spot. Over 50 people of Bangla Basti equipped with sticks, iron rods, bricks came and circled the women cops. As the ambulance arrived on the spot, they attacked it too. Ambulance driver flashed the message. Additional police force rushed to the spot. By that time, nine cops of Mani Majra PS, who were patrolling in the area, reached the spot but they were attacked as well. The situation was controlled after additional police force arrived.”

Sikander, a relative of Mindoo, said, “Mindoo had gone to fetch medicines for her husband, Sajjan, who is a heart patient, from a local chemist. We were informed that she died when police scolded her. It triggered anger among us. We were beaten up unnecessarily.”

DSP Dilsher Singh Chandel said, “An FIR was lodged. Accused will be arrested after being identified. We are collecting video clips of the attack on police personnel. Mindoo died a natural death. The mob and her kin were misguided by someone.” A case was registered at Mani Majra police station.

A probe was marked to SP Manoj Kumar Meena to look into the allegations against Chandigarh police personnel.

