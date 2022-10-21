scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 21, 2022

Woman’s body found hanging at Dadumajra Colony house

The police said that the woman had visited her maternal house in Hisar two weeks ago

Her husband brought her back to their Dadumajra Colony home on the day of Karva Chauth.

A 26-year-old woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances inside her house in Dadumajra Colony on Thursday.

According to the police, the woman was three months pregnant. Police said that a magisterial probe under Section 176 of CrPC has been initiated.

According to details, the woman’s husband found her hanging on Thursday morning. The man panicked and immediately raised the alarm and called the police. A police team rushed to the spot soon after. On being questioned, the man told the police that he had no idea when his wife left their bed and went and hanged herself.

The police said that the woman had visited her maternal house in Hisar two weeks ago. Her husband brought her back to their Dadumajra Colony home on the day of Karva Chauth. The woman’s body was later kept in the mortuary of GMSH-16 and her relatives informed.

First published on: 21-10-2022 at 08:44:04 am
