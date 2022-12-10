Woman’s body found in boyfriend’s farm

Two days after the Ludhiana rural police exhumed the body of a 24-year-old woman, who was allegedly strangled to death by her boyfriend, the autopsy report on Friday revealed the brutality of the murder. Ludhiana district forensic expert Dr Charan Kamal, who conducted the autopsy, said that the face was beyond recognition and now DNA samples have been collected to match them with that of her parents.

“There were multiple fractures on the face, including cheek bone, temple, hyoid bone, and head, which indicate that she was continuously hit on the left side of the face. There were strangulation marks on the neck. We have also taken her swabs to check for sexual assault, and DNA samples to establish her identity. The body was exhumed around 12 days after the crime and had reached a moderate decomposition stage. The face was beyond recognition and there were also burn marks,” Dr Kamal said, adding that it was not only a brutal murder but the body was also dishonored even after her death.

The victim has been identified as Jaspinder Kaur of Hathur’s Rasulpur village. Jaspinder’s father and brother had initially approached the police stating that she left the house on November 24 with some cash and jewelery. They had also accused her boyfriend Parampreet Singh (21) and his brother Bhawanpreet Singh of keeping her in illegal confinement.

However, police then refused to file an FIR stating that both were adults. An FIR was finally registered under IPC Sections 346 and 120-B with the Hathur police station on December 5 when the girl’s family said that her phone was switched off and they feared some wrongdoing. The next day, Ludhiana rural police arrested Parampreet (21), his brother Bhawanpreet, their brother-in-law Jaspreet Singh and Parampreet’s friend Ekampreet Singh.

Interrogation revealed that Parampreet was in class 9 and Jaspinder was in class 12 when they started dating some years back and they both were relatives. Jaspinder wanted to marry him and left her house with cash and jewelery to live with him. However, he suspected her of having an affair with someone else and wanted to get rid of her by all means.

Ludhiana rural SSP Harjit Singh said that during interrogation, both brothers confessed to the crime. “They told us that after leaving her home on November 24, Jaspinder called Parampreet and asked him to pick her up else she would kill herself. Parampreet and Ekampreet reached near Jagraon to pick her up but the couple had an argument in the car. Parampreet tried to strangle her with her dupatta and when she resisted, he started hitting her on the face and strangled her again, which killed her,” the SSP said, adding that they then called Bhawanpreet and Jaspreet to help dispose of the body.

The SSP added that they first threw the body in the canal, but the next day they saw that the body was still lying there due to less water. “They then picked it up from there and tried to burn it using paddy stubble but it did not burn properly. Then they dug a pit in their stud farm in Sudhar and buried it there,” the SSP said, adding that the mutilated body was found on December 7 and sent for autopsy the next day.

Advertisement

ASI Kuldeep Singh, one of the investigating officers in the case, said, “When the accused couldn’t burn the body using paddy straw, they called the earth movers and lied that they needed it to dig a pit to bury a dead calf. A seven-feet-deep pit was dug using the machine and the body was buried.”

The ASI added that Jaspinder had completed her studies from an ITI while Parampreet was pursuing a diploma in diesel mechanics from a college in Moga.