Woman’s body exhumed from J&K graveyard, husband booked for murder

On her family's complaint, the woman's body was exhumed from the graveyard at the Kathua village and the autopsy revealed that she was thrashed to death

A 20-year-old Muslim woman from a village in Kathua of Jammu & Kashmir, who was visiting her brother-in-law’s place with her husband at Paddi village of Ludhiana, was allegedly murdered10 days ago and then her body was taken to J&K for burial.

On her family’s complaint, the body was exhumed from the graveyard at the Kathua village and the autopsy revealed that she was thrashed to death. The Ludhiana police has now registered an FIR against her husband and two brothers-in-law for alleged murder.

The woman had delivered a baby boy around twenty days ago.

Qadar Hussain from Jagraon of Ludhiana in his complaint to Ludhiana police said that his sister-in-law (wife’s sister) Shanu (20) had married Mohammad Safeeq of Kathua in J&K nearly two years ago. She along with her husband had been living at Paddi village of Ludhiana at the place of Mohammad Farooq (Safeeq’s brother) village for two months. He told the police that around 20 days ago, Shanu gave birth to a baby boy and on November 10, Mohammad Farooq called them to inform that Shanu has died after getting ‘unwell’. Further, the family got to know that after Shanu’s death in Ludhiana, her husband and brother-in-law took her body to their village in Kathua and buried her.

Qadar Hussain alleged that days after delivery, Shanu had called them to tell that she was being ill-treated and forced to do domestic chores despite her poor health.

Inspector Sukhdev Singh, SHO of Dehlon police station, said that after a complaint was received from the woman’s family, the Ludhiana police contacted their counterparts in J&K and the local Billawar police got the woman’s body exhumed. “Prima facie, the woman was murdered in Ludhiana and then her body was taken to Maadli Kog village in Kathua for burial. However, autopsy has revealed that there were grievous injury marks on her body and she was thrashed to death. We have registered an FIR against her husband and two brothers-in-law,” the SHO said.

An FIR against Mohammad Safeeq (woman’s husband), Mohammad Farooq (Safeeq’s elder brother) and Mohammad Zaqoor has been registered under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of IPC.

