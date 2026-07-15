Woman, three children consume pesticide in Kapurthala, 6-year-old girl dies, three critical

Police have launched an investigation to ascertain the circumstances leading to the incident. (Image generated using AI)

A six-year-old girl died while her mother and two siblings are critical after they allegedly consumed pesticide at their residence in Punjab’s Kapurthala district, police said on Tuesday.

Police have launched an investigation to ascertain the circumstances leading to the incident.

Originally hailing from Katihar district in Bihar, the family has been living in Mallu Qadrawabad village in Kapurthala for 15 years, according to police.

Lavkush Kumar said that he returned home after completing work in the fields at around 11 pm. “I entered the house only to find my wife Santosh Devi semi-conscious and vomiting, and a bottle of pesticide lying close by. Inside the house, our three children were lying unconscious,” Lavkush said.