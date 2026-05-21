Woman tenant booked for allegedly honey-trapping NRI, extorting Rs 4 lakh in Zirakpur

The complaint further stated that when Sarup Singh returned from Germany in September 2025, Aarti allegedly invited him to the flat on the pretext of showing repair work. (Image generated using AI)

A woman tenant and three others have been booked by the Zirakpur police for allegedly honey-trapping an NRI, recording objectionable videos of him and extorting Rs 4 lakh through blackmail.

The accused have been identified as Aarti Agrawal, the main accused and a resident of Dinanagar; her mother Praveen Kumari; Pankaj Gupta; and his wife Janhvi Gupta, residents of Sector 7, Rohini, Delhi.

The case was registered following a complaint filed by Mala Devi, a resident of Sector 41-A, Chandigarh, with the DIG Rupnagar Range and SSP Mohali.

According to the FIR, Mala Devi owns a flat at Maya Garden City on Nagla Road in Zirakpur, which was rented out to Aarti Agrawal in February 2025 on an 11-month lease at a monthly rent of Rs 14,500.