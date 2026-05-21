Woman tenant booked for allegedly honey-trapping NRI, extorting Rs 4 lakh in Zirakpur

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A woman tenant and three others have been booked by the Zirakpur police for allegedly honey-trapping an NRI, recording objectionable videos of him and extorting Rs 4 lakh through blackmail.
The accused have been identified as Aarti Agrawal, the main accused and a resident of Dinanagar; her mother Praveen Kumari; Pankaj Gupta; and his wife Janhvi Gupta, residents of Sector 7, Rohini, Delhi.
The case was registered following a complaint filed by Mala Devi, a resident of Sector 41-A, Chandigarh, with the DIG Rupnagar Range and SSP Mohali.
According to the FIR, Mala Devi owns a flat at Maya Garden City on Nagla Road in Zirakpur, which was rented out to Aarti Agrawal in February 2025 on an 11-month lease at a monthly rent of Rs 14,500.
The complainant alleged that in June 2025, Aarti informed them about damage to household items in the flat and sought money for repairs. Acting on the request, Mala Devi’s husband, identified as Sarup Singh, an NRI based in Germany, allegedly transferred Rs 30,000 online in August.
The complaint further stated that when Sarup Singh returned from Germany in September 2025, Aarti allegedly invited him to the flat on the pretext of showing repair work. She allegedly arranged liquor and cigarettes for him and later recorded objectionable videos after he consumed alcohol.
According to the complaint, Aarti then called her mother, sister and brother-in-law to the flat and allegedly started blackmailing the NRI using the video clips.
The complainant alleged that the accused initially demanded Rs 10 lakh and later reduced the amount to Rs 8 lakh. The matter was eventually “settled” for Rs 4 lakh after prolonged negotiations.
Mala Devi claimed that the cash amount was handed over the next day in the presence of a property dealer and relatives, and that video evidence of the payment was available with the family.
The complaint further alleged that despite assuring the family that the videos would be deleted and never used again, the accused neither vacated the flat nor paid rent and electricity bills for November and December 2025.
The family also accused the tenant and her associates of attempting to illegally occupy the flat and issuing threats. It was further alleged that Aarti’s mother later filed a false complaint against Sarup Singh.
Investigating officer Satinder Singh said a preliminary investigation revealed that the main accused had allegedly been involved in similar honey-trap cases earlier as well.
Following the probe, the Zirakpur police registered a case against all four accused and initiated further investigation.
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