Woman sub-inspector, who was caught taking bribe, sent to judicial custody

The special CBI court of Chandigarh on Saturday sent woman Sub-Inspector Sarabjeet Kaur to judicial custody. She was arrested by the CBI for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 in connection with a case registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POSCO) at Sector 34 police station.

The accused, Sarabjeet Kaur, was produced before the CBI court, which sent her to judicial custody.

The accused S-I was held by the CBI on Friday. She was in her uniform when a team of CBI personnel from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested her.

Sources said that the POCSO Act, in which bribery was being demanded, was registered in February 2021. A woman had levelled allegation against her husband of torturing and raping her daughter. The matter was reported at Sector 36 police station. S-I Sarabjeet Kaur was assigned the task to probe the matter. An FIR was registered in this connection.

As per the CBI sources, the husband of the woman complainant was made a proclaimed offender (PO) in this case. The daughter of the woman had recorded her statement under Section 164 of the CrPC twice before a local magistrate. The girl had disclosed names of some other persons in her statements. S-I Kaur started calling other people to join the investigation.

She demanded the bribe from one of them not to take legal action against him. She thus reportedly asked for Rs 10,000 from one of the persons, who gave a complaint further to the CBI against Sarabjeet Kaur.