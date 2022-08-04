Woman stalked in park, case registered

August 4, 2022 2:41:14 am
A woman was stalked and molested in a public park in Sector 27 Wednesday. The incident happened around 7.30 am.
Sources said that the suspect had been stalking the victim for the last couple of days. He was present in the park prior to the arrival of the victim, who regularly came to the park for
morning walks.
The accused grabbed the victim from behind, sources said. The victim resisted and raised the alarm. She dialled the emergency number 112 and a police party rushed to the spot.
“The accused was present in the public park in Sector 27. The police team overpowered him. Apparently, he is a habitual offender. There was no remorse on his face. The possibility of him suffering a mental disorder cannot be ruled out. He is a resident of Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26. He will be produced in a local court tomorrow,” a senior police officer said.
Subscriber Only Stories
Sources said the woman was traumatised. She recorded her statement before the area magistrate under Section 164 of the CrPC. A woman police officer is probing the matter. Senior officers took strict note of the incident. Instructions were issued for tight patrolling around public parks in the morning and evening. A case was registered at Sector 26 police station.
Residents of Sector 27 have been raising the issue of lawlessness in their area for a long time. The issue of suspected people sitting in parks was taken up with the local police on many
occasions.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Kangana Ranaut accuses Aamir Khan of masterminding negativity around Laal Singh Chaddha: 'A Hollywood remake would not have worked anyway'
Women's cricket: India vs Barbados
Aamir Khan says he regrets not spending much time with Ira, Junaid in the early years: ‘I’m a changed person now’
Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One China Policy’Premium
Kangana says ‘mastermind’ Aamir ‘curated negativity’ around film
Latest News
Two arrested for raping minor
At 132.5 metres, water level in Narmada dam nears FRL
Thai national detained for working without visa at spa, two more arrested
Two arrested in UT for drink driving, wielding toy pistol
Shinde reverses another MVA move, this time on BMC wards delimitation
4 accused of multiple vehicle thefts in Panchkula nabbed, one from Gurgaon, others from Meerut
Delhi govt to roll out premium bus service
Cabinet decision on delimitation takes BMC poll preparation back to square one
Jail dept seeks immediate filling of senior posts
State govt draws flak as PGI stops treatment of Punjab patients under Ayushman Bharat
Hindu Yuva Vahini units dissolved
Held under POCSO; bus conductor, now out on bail, molests minor again