Wednesday, August 03, 2022

Woman stalked in park, case registered

The accused grabbed the victim from behind, sources said.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
August 4, 2022 2:41:14 am
The victim recorded her statement before the area magistrate under Section 164 of the CrPC.

A woman was stalked and molested in a public park in Sector 27 Wednesday. The incident happened around 7.30 am.

Sources said that the suspect had been stalking the victim for the last couple of days. He was present in the park prior to the arrival of the victim, who regularly came to the park for
morning walks.

The accused grabbed the victim from behind, sources said. The victim resisted and raised the alarm. She dialled the emergency number 112 and a police party rushed to the spot.

“The accused was present in the public park in Sector 27. The police team overpowered him. Apparently, he is a habitual offender. There was no remorse on his face. The possibility of him suffering a mental disorder cannot be ruled out. He is a resident of Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26. He will be produced in a local court tomorrow,” a senior police officer said.

Sources said the woman was traumatised. She recorded her statement before the area magistrate under Section 164 of the CrPC. A woman police officer is probing the matter. Senior officers took strict note of the incident. Instructions were issued for tight patrolling around public parks in the morning and evening. A case was registered at Sector 26 police station.

Residents of Sector 27 have been raising the issue of lawlessness in their area for a long time. The issue of suspected people sitting in parks was taken up with the local police on many
occasions.

First published on: 04-08-2022 at 02:41:14 am

