Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023
Woman stabbed to death in Jalandhar; attackers loot house, take son hostage before killing her

Police have identified the woman as Kamaljeet Kaur (49). According to police, her 17-year-old son was at home and he was taken hostage by the miscreants before they committed the crime.

It is learnt that the miscreants had done a recee of the house before entering the place. (Express Photo)
Woman stabbed to death in Jalandhar; attackers loot house, take son hostage before killing her
A woman was stabbed to death by some unidentified persons after they barged into her house in broad daylight with an “intention to loot her house” at Tara Singh Avenue, Kaccha Kot, near Basti Bawa Khel of Jalandhar city on Tuesday. Police caught two persons by evening.

Mahi Sandhu, the sister-in-law of the deceased, told the police that she was talking to her ‘bhabhi’ (Kamaljeet Kaur ) over the phone when this incident took place. She even heard Kamaljeet Kaur’s screams over the phone. “I was telling her (Kamaljeet Kaur) not to open the gate for any unknown person and within a few seconds I heard her screams,” Mahi Sandhu said, adding that Kamaljeet Kaur’s younger son was tied by the miscreants before they committed the crime.

Mahi Sandhu said that the family had recently solemnised the marriage of Kamaljeet Kaur’s daughter, and there might have been some cash and gold at home as the safe was found lying open when she reached home.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Balwant Singh of Basti Bawa Khel police station said that the miscreants had come with a motive to loot. When the miscreants entered the house, Kamaljeet Kaur’s son was sleeping in his room and they locked him there. The housemaid was upstairs busy with household chores.

When the housemaid came downstairs she saw Kamaljeet Kaur lying in a pool of blood. She immediately raised the alarm following which people gathered and police was called. The miscreants escaped with valuables, including a mobile phone, the ASI added.

It is learnt that the miscreants hit their pet dog before fleeing the spot with CCTV Digital Video Recorder (DVR).

First published on: 25-01-2023 at 03:53 IST
Sisi to meet Modi, Murmu today; six agreements being finalised

