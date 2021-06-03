Woman, son held for trespassing at bureaucrat’s house

Preeti was earlier arrested for attempted trespass in Vardhan’s house on April 17 and was released on bail last month.

A woman and her son were arrested for attacking a police constable while they allegedly attempted to barge into the official residence of a senior Haryana’s bureaucrat in Sector 7, Tuesday night.

The incident took place outside Haryana’s chief secretary, Vijai Vardhan’s residence. Identified as Preeti Jakhar and her son Atharva Chaudhary, residents of Sector 50, Gurgaon, both were produced in the court and remanded in judicial custody, Wednesday.

Constable Sumer Singh lodged the complaint against the duo.

Preeti was earlier arrested for attempted trespass in Vardhan’s house on April 17 and was released on bail last month.

“Complainant alleged, it was about 8 pm when a woman and man reached the officer’s residence and enquired if he was inside. When he told them that he has no information about any visitors expected, both started hurling abuses and misbehaved with him. They attempted to barge into the residence, to which the guard and other staff present at the officer’s residence stopped them. Both attacked him and also snatched his wrist watch, which we later recovered from their possession. A case was registered against them under sections 379A (snatching), 353 (deterring public servant from performing official duty), 452 (trespass) and 34 (common intention) punishable under IPC”, one of the investigating police officers said.

“We checked Preeti’s records from Model Jail, Burail where she was lodged earlier. We learnt her behaviour inside the jail was also quite indifferent. She had written lots of things on walls of her barrack. We presume she could be the same person who had sent threatening messages and abusive WhatsApp calls to the Chief Secretary in last week of May. That case is also being investigated since May 24”, the police officer said.