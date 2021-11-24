Chandigarh: Woman, NRI son drugged, cops arrest two domestic helps

Exactly one month after an octogenarian woman and her NRI son were robbed, after being drugged, in Sector 36, the UT police have arrested two of the absconding Nepali domestic helps from near ISBT 43, as they were planning to escape Mumbai via Delhi Monday night. The two identified as Milan Sonu and Deepinder Bahadur were remanded in seven days police custody Tuesday.

Sources said that the victim woman, Sarvajit Kaur (89) and her NRI son, Surinder Pal Singh (69) identified both the helps. Police said the two are the members of an organised gang and their other associates are present in Mumbai. Efforts are being made to arrest them.

SHO PS 36, Inspector Jaspal Singh, said, “The two helps of the family were arrested from near ISBT 43 following a tip-off. The investigation is ongoing. We are pursuing the investigation of this case sincerely. Most of the stolen items from the house are with the associates of two accused. They will be arrested shortly.”

The incident took place on November 22. Surinder Pal Singh along with her mother, Sarvjit Kaur, had returned from Pheowa in Kurukshetra on November 21. As they arrived, one of the domestic helps gave them tea and food laced with intoxicants. The mother and son regained consciousness only on the next day. The incident came to light when a family driver did not notice any movement in the house and alerted the neighbours and local police. Both the victims were rushed to GMSH 16 and later discharged from the hospital.

Sources said accused Milan Sonu and Deepinder Bahadur knew each other. Bahadur had worked at the house for a long time and later left after getting Milan to work in the house. Sources said that all efforts including human intelligence and surveillance were made to arrest the two, who were planning to escape Mumbai. A case was registered at PS Sector 36.