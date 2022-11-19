Woman shot dead outside Bathinda court complex

A 39-year-old woman was shot dead at a bus stand outside the Bathinda court complex at around 5.30 pm on Friday, drawing a sharp reaction from Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal who accused state CM Bhagwant Mann of having surrendered to “powers in Delhi”. According to police, the woman — identified as Kulwinder Kaur — was shot thrice by a man after the duo indulged in an argument. Kaur was later rushed to Bathinda civil hospital, where the doctors declared her brought dead.

Investigators said that the incident took place when the woman was standing at the bus stand close to the wall of the court complex, with a suitcase in her hand on Friday evening. A yet-to-be-identified man later reached the spot on a bike and said something to the woman, which triggered a heated argument. Eyewitnesses stated that the woman then slapped the man and in a fit of rage, the man whipped out a revolver and shot at the woman thrice. The first bullet hit the woman in her chest, prompting her to run for cover. However, she was shot twice more and fell bleeding on the road. Eyewitnesses further stated that some passersby later rushed Kaur to the civil hospital, where she was declared brought dead . Kaur was a resident of Kotshamir area of Bathinda. The police said that they have lodged an FIR in the case and formed teams to identify and nab the suspect. The mobile phone and the suitcase of the woman has been taken into custody by the police.

Meanwhile, soon after the incident, Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal in a tweet mentioned, “Punjab under the misrule of @AamAadmiParty is witnessing a dangerous spurt in serious crimes. A 35-yr-old woman was shot dead outside the court complex in Bathinda this evening. When our CM has surrendered his powers to bosses sitting in Delhi, whose door should be knocked now?”