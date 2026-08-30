Woman’s remains found in shocking condition; live-in partner booked, her family seeks justice

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The remains of a 27-year-old woman, partially eaten by dogs, were found 13 days after she left her parental home in a Jalandhar village on August 15, allegedly with her live-in partner, raising serious questions about the circumstances of her death.
Based on the complaint of the deceased woman’s maternal aunt, an FIR was registered against her live-in partner under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Mehatpur police station on Friday, and an investigation was started, police said.
Station House Officer Sub-Inspector Baljinder Singh said, “The body was recovered on Thursday and was almost decomposed. Therefore, the postmortem will be carried out by the Medical Board at Amritsar Medical College, followed by DNA testing.”
According to police sources, after the deceased woman, mother of three aged 5 to 10 years, lost her husband due to some illness four years ago, her family persuaded her to rebuild her life and settle down. She then entered into a relationship and began living with her live-in partner in Chandigarh, where he was employed, and she began working as domestic help, they said.
According to the FIR, after she left her parental house for Chandigarh with her partner, the family lost contact with her, and her partner also became unreachable on the mobile phone.
After losing contact with her and her partner, the woman’s family started searching for her and found her remains on the peripheries of their village on August 28, and informed the police.
Recording their statement to police, the woman’s parents alleged that there were serious problems surrounding their daughter’s relationship. They demanded justice for their daughter and action against those responsible for her death.
Police said investigators were looking into what happened between August 15 and 28.
Meanwhile, Pendu Mazdoor Union Punjab president Tarsem Peter demanded strict action against those found responsible. “The family is very poor, and their hope hinges on the police and the judicial system.”
Peter also demanded a fast-track trial. “The seriousness of the matter warrants an expedited judicial process so that the victim’s family should not have to wait indefinitely for justice.”
He urged authorities to “conduct a fair, impartial and comprehensive investigation, establishing the complete sequence of events and ensuring that no person responsible for the woman’s death escapes accountability”.
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