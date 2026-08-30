Woman’s remains found in shocking condition; live-in partner booked, her family seeks justice

According to the FIR, after she left her parental house for Chandigarh with her partner, the family lost contact with her, and her partner also became unreachable on the mobile phone. (Source: File/ Representational)

The remains of a 27-year-old woman, partially eaten by dogs, were found 13 days after she left her parental home in a Jalandhar village on August 15, allegedly with her live-in partner, raising serious questions about the circumstances of her death.

Based on the complaint of the deceased woman’s maternal aunt, an FIR was registered against her live-in partner under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Mehatpur police station on Friday, and an investigation was started, police said.

Station House Officer Sub-Inspector Baljinder Singh said, “The body was recovered on Thursday and was almost decomposed. Therefore, the postmortem will be carried out by the Medical Board at Amritsar Medical College, followed by DNA testing.”