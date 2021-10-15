Woman seeks FIR against Bathinda hospital SMO for ‘transfusion with HIV+ blood’; HC issues notice to state

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has issued a notice to the state of Punjab, over a petition filed by a woman seeking registration of an FIR against the SMO of Civil Hospital, Bathinda, and two former officials of Blood Bank, Bathinda, for transfusing HIV positive blood in her.

The HC bench of Justice Jasgurpreet Singh Puri has issued a notice for November 30 to the respondents.

In her plea before the High Court, the woman has alleged that when she was admitted in Civil Hospital, Bathinda for treatment of anaemia on May 6, 2020.

During her stay in the hospital, she was transfused HIV+ blood by a former medical laboratory technician.

The woman’s counsel, Advocate HC Arora, submitted that on October 5, 2020, a committee of doctors had submitted an inquiry report to SMO, Bathinda confirming the aforesaid matter. The SMO, however, did not take any steps for locating the petitioner, and on being contacted at a very late stage in August, 2021, she visited the Civil Hospital, Bathinda, when she tested HIV+.

As per the petitioner, her husband, and her seven-year-old daughter, have also tested HIV+, having been infected by her.

The woman thus has sought registration of an FIR under Section 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease danger­ous to life) of IPC, and other relevant provisions against the SMO also, along with two other officials of the hospital.