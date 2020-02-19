Woman ‘raped’ near toll plaza in Karnal, two held

The spot where the alleged rape took place is an underpass that is currently not operational. (Representational Image) The spot where the alleged rape took place is an underpass that is currently not operational. (Representational Image)

A 19-YEAR-OLD woman was allegedly raped near a toll plaza in Haryana’s Karnal district Sunday night when she went to use the restroom while her husband waited nearby. Investigating Officer Praveen Kumar said two people — the one who allegedly raped her, and his accomplice who threatened her at knifepoint — have been arrested in the last two days.

The accused even gave their telephone number to the victim before fleeing from the spot, and the number helped police track them down, sources said.

According to the FIR, the victim, who is from Punjab, had gone to Panipat to meet their relatives. Accompanied by her husband, she was returning home by bus. The couple disembarked at a toll after receiving a phone call from their relative, who had to hand over some money to them.

“The couple then went to use the toilet. When the woman came out, she saw two youths standing outside. One of them threatened her with a knife and the two forcibly took her to a nearby spot where the other person raped her,” said police.

The spot where the alleged rape took place is an underpass that is currently not operational. The incident took place at around 11 pm.

Meghraj, a resident of Stondi village of Karnal district who sold snacks near the toll plaza, was arrested on Monday while Sonu, 35, a security guard at the plaza, was arrested Tuesday.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.