Woman raped 40 times in Panchkula: Why wasn’t there any prompt action, minister Vij asks hospital

HEALTH MINISTER Anil Vij on Sunday enquired from the chief medical officer at Panchkula general hospital as to why there wasn’t any prompt action when the 21-year-old rape victim approached the hospital after the incident.

Talking to Chandigarh Newsline, Health Minister Anil Vij said, “I asked them why they didn’t act on time but they said that they had immediately called up the police who told them that the case fell within the jurisdiction of Manimajra. Basically, the police misguided them and the government has already suspended the policemen. I have told the hospital authorities to behave responsibly and sensitively in such cases.”

The victim’s husband had stated that after the crime, they had gone to the general hospital in Sector 6 where they were denied any medical help and also refused medical examination.

However, according to city-based lawyers, the hospital authorities violated Section 357-C of the Criminal Procedure Code as they should have immediately provided medical aid to the victim first.

As per Section 357-C, all hospitals, public or private, whether run by the Central government, the state government, local bodies or any other person, shall immediately provide the first aid or medical treatment free of cost to the victims of any offence covered under sections 326A, 376, 376A, 376B, 376C, 376D or Section 376E of the Indian Penal Code, and shall immediately inform the police of such incident.

Panchkula lawyer Manbir Singh Rathi said that the victim should be provided immediate medical attention by doctors as per the said law.

Chandigarh-based lawyer and social activist Ajay Jagga has also written to Union health Minister J P Nadda and State Health Minister Anil Vij to initiate action against the hospital authorities for violating the law.

Talking to Chandigarh Newsline, Panchkula Chief Medical Officer Dr Yogesh Sharma said, “The first thing in such cases we do is to contact the counsellor and doctor, and call the police as well. In fact, that night, our counsellor was on way to the hospital when the hospital attendant told her that victim of such a case has come. While the counsellor was on the way, she called up the police and told them to reach the hospital but the woman ASI concerned, who reached the hospital first, said that this case doesn’t fall within their jurisdiction. We have it in our records as well.”

The CMO said that the ASI concerned had written in the hospital records that this case pertained to Manimajra.

