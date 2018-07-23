Woman raped 40 times in Panchkula: Case should be shifted back to Chandigarh Police, says victim

Accused Sahab Singh being produced in Panchkula court on Sunday. (Express photo/Kamleshwar Singh) Accused Sahab Singh being produced in Panchkula court on Sunday. (Express photo/Kamleshwar Singh)

The 21-year-old rape victim stated that she wants her case to be transferred to the Chandigarh Police again.

The victim said that “she didn’t trust Panchkula police which didn’t act on time when she had approached them first”. She stated that she would write to senior officers to transfer her case back. She visited the Panchkula hospital with her husband on Sunday.

“It was the Manimajra police which immediately took note of our case and also arrested the accused. I want that my case be sent back to the UT Police again. When we first approached the Panchkula police, they didn’t act so I don’t trust if they will give justice to me. I will be writing to senior officers for the case transfer now,” she told mediapersons.

The victim said that she had been facing stomach pain and was unwell. “We are poor and above that, I am not well. I just want justice,” she said.

The victim’s husband also told mediapersons that “they don’t trust Haryana Police whether they will dispense justice in their case”.

